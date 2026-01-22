Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Conspiracy Non-Fiction Book

January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
"Stanley Kubrick's Faustian Bargain", a new book by Dr. Justin B. Clearsky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A provocative new book has been released, offering a comprehensive reexamination of the Apollo 11 mission and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the final days of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Designed for "truth seekers," the work provides a forensic analysis of NASA's historical record to answer long-standing questions regarding the authenticity of the lunar landings.

The publication arrives decades after two pivotal moments in history: the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission, witnessed by hundreds of millions worldwide, and the March 1999 passing of Stanley Kubrick. The author connects these events by investigating the origins of the Apollo program and the controversial "deathbed interview" allegedly filmed three days before Kubrick's death, which later surfaced on YouTube.

Key aspects of the work include:
  • Photographic Analysis: A detailed examination of Apollo video and photographs. The author claims that this offers evidence for readers to assess the authenticity of the mission.

  • The Kubrick Connection: An investigation into the funding and production of 2001: A Space Odyssey. It also explores why Kubrick never won an Academy Award for Best Director or Best Picture.

  • Historical Questions: An inquiry into why there are no photographs of Neil Armstrong on the Moon. It also examines who wrote the "One Small Step" speech.

  • Origins: An examination of the groups that sponsored and funded NASA, Mercury, and Gemini flights.

    • The author, now retired, uses charts, diagrams, and maps to challenge the established narrative. This work is a resource for those interested in the connections between Hollywood, government, and the record of space exploration.

    The work aims to allow readers to assess the evidence for themselves.

    "Stanley Kubrick's Faustian Bargain" is a 378-page hardback with a retail price of $127.00 (eBook $122.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-279-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stanley-kubricks-faustian-bargain . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/

    Share Article