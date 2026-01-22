Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Conspiracy Non-Fiction Book
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Stanley Kubrick's Faustian Bargain", a new book by Dr. Justin B. Clearsky, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A provocative new book has been released, offering a comprehensive reexamination of the Apollo 11 mission and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the final days of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Designed for "truth seekers," the work provides a forensic analysis of NASA's historical record to answer long-standing questions regarding the authenticity of the lunar landings.
The publication arrives decades after two pivotal moments in history: the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission, witnessed by hundreds of millions worldwide, and the March 1999 passing of Stanley Kubrick. The author connects these events by investigating the origins of the Apollo program and the controversial "deathbed interview" allegedly filmed three days before Kubrick's death, which later surfaced on YouTube.
Key aspects of the work include:
The author, now retired, uses charts, diagrams, and maps to challenge the established narrative. This work is a resource for those interested in the connections between Hollywood, government, and the record of space exploration.
The work aims to allow readers to assess the evidence for themselves.
"Stanley Kubrick's Faustian Bargain" is a 378-page hardback with a retail price of $127.00 (eBook $122.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-279-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stanley-kubricks-faustian-bargain . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us