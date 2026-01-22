Philipsburg, MT Author Publishes Children's Book
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Magic Cookie Cutters", a new book by Brandi Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming holiday tale inspired by the power of family heritage and the wonder of the Christmas season.
The story follows cousins Lyndee and Mackenzie during a festive evening with their Nana and Papa. The highlight of their visit is a beloved family tradition: baking sugar cookies using two very special cookie cutters, Santa and his sleigh. The evening takes a fantastical turn when the girls fall asleep, and the cookie cutters come to life, whisking them away on an unforgettable journey to the North Pole led by Santa himself.
"The Magic Cookie Cutters" is designed as a seasonal staple for families to read together, celebrating the "most wonderful time of the year" through themes of imagination and togetherness.
The inspiration for the book hits close to home for Brown. The narrative is rooted in her own great-grandmother's award-winning sugar cookie recipe, which has remained a centerpiece of her family's holiday celebrations for generations.
About the Author
Brandi Brown is a devoted mother of six and grandmother of eight. When she isn't spending time with her family, she works as a hairdresser and a K-12 substitute teacher. Her diverse passions for art, crafting, and baking are woven into the pages of her debut holiday story.
"The Magic Cookie Cutters" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-146-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-magic-cookie-cutters . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
