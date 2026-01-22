New Cozy Mystery Novel Coming Soon
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA fast-paced, laugh-out-loud mystery with a twist of romance and a dash of danger, "The Chair, the Car, the Chaos… and the Siamese Cat" is a wildly entertaining cozy caper that keeps readers guessing until the very last page.
Murder is on the loose, secrets are unraveling, and chaos has claws. Inspired by a vivid dream and written with heart and humor, author Madelyn Day delivers a charming mystery where nothing is quite as it seems, and the cat always knows more than it lets on. Readers are invited into a world where ordinary mornings take extraordinary turns, proving that danger, discovery, and delight can arrive when least expected.
With sharp wit, irresistible charm, and a feline companion who steals every scene, "The Chair, the Car, the Chaos… and the Siamese Cat" is the purr-fect blend of mystery and mischief. Pour a favorite glass of wine and buckle up for a story that balances suspense with warmth, laughter, and just the right touch of romance.
About the Author
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Madelyn Day dedicated much of her time to transporting rescue dogs from high-kill shelters in Houston to Austin, helping place them with loving families. She remains deeply committed to her local community, frequently delivering food to individuals experiencing homelessness, along with much-needed supplies for their pets.
When she isn't writing, Day can often be found working on a crochet project, reading a good book, or gazing at the night sky. With a lifelong passion for astronomy, science, and history, she weaves curiosity, compassion, and heart into everything she creates.
Visit our online bookstore to order "The Chair, the Car, the Chaos… and the Siamese Cat" by Madelyn Day at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-chair-the-car-the-chaos-and-the-siamese-cat . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
