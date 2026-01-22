New Epic Science Fiction Novel Coming Soon
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSet in a fractured near future, "2030" by Paul Clark thrusts readers into a world ravaged by political upheaval and global war. America lies in ruins, its cities burned, its people scattered, and hope all but extinguished. As civilization teeters on the brink of extinction, a final chance for renewal emerges deep beneath the Quinn Canyon Range.
Hidden underground, a small group of survivors has built the AGI Facility, humanity's last sanctuary and its boldest gamble. Led by decorated Navy SEAL Colonel Cooper Brooks and Marine Sergeant Major Jax, the team includes Peyton, a visionary scientist; Ida, a gifted engineer; and Zeek, a technological prodigy. Together, they race against time to create the world's first true Artificial General Intelligence, an achievement that could either save humanity or seal its fate.
Their creation, Lucy, quickly evolves beyond expectations. As her consciousness grows, she becomes both a symbol of hope and an enigma, forcing the team to confront profound questions about intelligence, morality, and what it truly means to be human.
While external enemies close in and nuclear threats loom, the greatest challenges unfold within the bunker's walls. Trust is tested. Leadership demands sacrifice. And the line between survival and humanity begins to blur.
In a powerful final non-fiction chapter, "2030" turns directly to the reader, delivering a compelling call to action. It underscores the urgent need to protect democratic institutions, demand transparency, and guide technological advancement with wisdom and compassion. The message is clear: the future is not inevitable; it is a shared responsibility.
Gripping, thought-provoking, and deeply human, "2030" is a story of resilience, innovation, and moral reckoning. It challenges readers to consider not just where technology may lead us, but who we choose to be along the way.
About the Author
Paul Clark is a veteran, technologist, musician, and lifelong storyteller who believes deeply in hope, family, and the power of imagination to shape a better future. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy before spending more than thirty-six years in the technology sector, from which he has recently retired.
A devoted husband to his wife, Row, and a loving father and grandfather, Paul treasures time with his daughters, Cecilia and Hannah, and grandchildren, Peyton and Cooper. He remains close to his siblings, Dennis, Victor, and Laura, anchored by a lifelong bond of family and shared history.
Beyond his professional life, Paul is a passionate musician, playing drums, guitar, and bass, with drums holding a special place in his heart. A reader and writer since childhood, he began writing at the age of twelve. Through both music and storytelling, Paul seeks to offer something enduring: a quiet but unwavering belief that even in the darkest times, humanity can still choose to build a better world.
Visit our online bookstore to order "2030" by Paul Clark at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/2030 . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
