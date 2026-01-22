Middletown, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rabbit and His Hair," a new book by Ellena Tilaj, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The "Rabbit and His Hair" follows a determined Rabbit who visits the Barber with one simple wish, to have longer hair. When the Barber explains that he can only cut hair, not grow it, the Rabbit learns an important lesson: growth takes time. Through this gentle and engaging tale, Rabbit comes to understand the value of patience, self-care, and allowing things to develop naturally. The "Rabbit and His Hair" is a charming story that encourages young readers to embrace perseverance and thoughtful choices.
About the Author
Ellena Tilaj enjoys swimming, bike riding, roller skating, baking, and sharing stories with her children. Dyslexic and slightly hard of hearing, Tilaj approaches learning with determination and resilience. The Rabbit and His Hair was inspired by a moment with her son, who reminded her, "Save your money, Mom. Don't buy what you don't need."
"Rabbit and His Hair" is a 18-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7043-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rabbit-and-his-hair . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
