Articles Honored for Advancing Ethics, Equity, and Trust in Modern Medicine
January 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe ABIM Foundation's 2025 John A. Benson Jr., MD Professionalism Article Prize recognizes six articles that explore some of the most pressing challenges in health care today – including how clinicians and patients can build trusting relationships, ways that physicians can exercise their professional agency to sustain the public's trust, how medical professionals develop their sense of professional identity, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in medicine.
This year's award also commemorates the legacy of American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation President Emeritus John A. Benson Jr., MD, who passed away in September 2025. Dr. Benson's decades of commitment to advancing the field have long served as an inspiration to physicians striving to embody the principles and commitments of medical professionalism.
"Dr. Benson's lifelong dedication to medical education, interprofessional learning, and advancing professionalism set a standard for excellence in health care," said Jessica Perlo, MPH, Executive Vice President of the ABIM Foundation. "This year's award winners carry forward Dr. Benson's legacy by exploring how to uphold the core values of the profession because medicine works best when clinicians are empowered to act with integrity, patients are respected and heard, and trust is at the center of every relationship."
The winning articles include:
About the Award
Created in 2011 to celebrate and encourage outstanding contributions to the literature on medical professionalism, the article prize was renamed in 2015 in honor of American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation President Emeritus John A. Benson Jr., MD. For more than two decades, Dr. Benson taught medical students and fostered interprofessional education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and at Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, where he also served at the Center for Ethics in Health Care. Dr. Benson received several honors for his work in medical education and clinical medicine and wrote extensively about professionalism.
Articles published in English language, peer-reviewed journals between November 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025 (online or in print), were eligible for the prize. A committee of health care leaders selected winners based on clarity of writing, thoroughness, methodology, and contributions to the field and society.
Members of the selection committee included:
About the ABIM Foundation
The ABIM Foundation's mission is to advance medical professionalism to build trust and improve care by collaborating with physicians and physician leaders, medical trainees, health care delivery systems, payers, policymakers, consumer organizations and patients to foster a shared understanding of professionalism and how they can adopt the tenets of professionalism in practice. To learn more about the ABIM Foundation, visit www.abimfoundation.org and connect on LinkedIn.
