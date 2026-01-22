Articles Honored for Advancing Ethics, Equity, and Trust in Modern Medicine

The ABIM Foundation's 2025 John A. Benson Jr., MD Professionalism Article Prize recognizes six articles that explore some of the most pressing challenges in health care today – including how clinicians and patients can build trusting relationships, ways that physicians can exercise their professional agency to sustain the public's trust, how medical professionals develop their sense of professional identity, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in medicine.

This year's award also commemorates the legacy of American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation President Emeritus John A. Benson Jr., MD, who passed away in September 2025. Dr. Benson's decades of commitment to advancing the field have long served as an inspiration to physicians striving to embody the principles and commitments of medical professionalism.

"Dr. Benson's lifelong dedication to medical education, interprofessional learning, and advancing professionalism set a standard for excellence in health care," said Jessica Perlo, MPH, Executive Vice President of the ABIM Foundation. "This year's award winners carry forward Dr. Benson's legacy by exploring how to uphold the core values of the profession because medicine works best when clinicians are empowered to act with integrity, patients are respected and heard, and trust is at the center of every relationship."

The winning articles include:
  • Patients Before Profits: Restoring Agency and Mitigating Moral Injury in Medicine, Jonathan M. Cahill; Ian Marcus Corbin; Lydia S. Dugdale. Perspectives in Biology and Medicine (Spring 2025).
  • When Personal Identity Meets Professional Identity: A Qualitative Study of Professional Identity Formation of International Medical Graduate Resident Physicians in the United States, Mohammad Nasser Elsouri; Victor Cox; Vinayak Jain; Ming-Jung Ho. International Medical Education (January 2025).
  • Medical AI and Clinician Surveillance - The Risk of Becoming Quantified Workers, I. Glenn Cohen, JD; Ifeoma Anjuwa, JD, LLM, PhD; Ravi B. Parikh, MD, MPP. The New England Journal of Medicine (June 2025).
  • The Last Dose, David N. Korones, MD. The New England Journal of Medicine (May 2025).
  • Organizational Factors that Impact Trust in Healing Relationships: A Qualitative Study, Hannah T. Scotch, BA; Christine M. Baugh, PhD, MPH; Lauren A. Taylor, PhD, MDiv; Lindsey E. Fish, MD; Matthew K. Wynia, MD, MPH; Matthew DeCamp, MD, PhD. Journal of General Internal Medicine (July 2025).
  • Answering the Call – Sustaining Equity Efforts in the Face of Regression, Samantha X. Y. Wang, MD, MHS; Kevin Chi, MD. The New England Journal of Medicine (March 2025).

    • About the Award
    Created in 2011 to celebrate and encourage outstanding contributions to the literature on medical professionalism, the article prize was renamed in 2015 in honor of American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation President Emeritus John A. Benson Jr., MD. For more than two decades, Dr. Benson taught medical students and fostered interprofessional education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and at Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine, where he also served at the Center for Ethics in Health Care. Dr. Benson received several honors for his work in medical education and clinical medicine and wrote extensively about professionalism.

    Articles published in English language, peer-reviewed journals between November 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025 (online or in print), were eligible for the prize. A committee of health care leaders selected winners based on clarity of writing, thoroughness, methodology, and contributions to the field and society.

    Members of the selection committee included:
  • Richard Baron, MD, Former CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the ABIM Foundation
  • Marisha Burden, MD, Professor of Medicine-Hospital Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine 
  • Richard Frankel, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Geriatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine
  • Hayley Goldbach, MD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Clinician Educator at Brown Dermatology
  • Mercy Hanson, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan Health
  • Rajeev Jain, MD, Partner at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants; member of the ABIM Foundation's Board of Trustees 
  • Annie Koempel, PhD, Qualitative Scientist at the American Board of Family Medicine 
  • Lorna Lynn, MD, Vice President of Medical Assessment Engagement and Interim Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at the American Board of Internal Medicine 
  • Jessica Perlo, MPH, Executive Vice President of the ABIM Foundation

    About the ABIM Foundation
    The ABIM Foundation's mission is to advance medical professionalism to build trust and improve care by collaborating with physicians and physician leaders, medical trainees, health care delivery systems, payers, policymakers, consumer organizations and patients to foster a shared understanding of professionalism and how they can adopt the tenets of professionalism in practice. To learn more about the ABIM Foundation, visit www.abimfoundation.org and connect on LinkedIn.

