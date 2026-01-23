San Diego, CA Author Publishes Humor Book
January 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Will Work for Prozac," a new book by Arlene Rose Love, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Will Work for Prozac" is a poignant and unconventional exploration of mental health, loneliness, and societal indifference. Written and conceptualized by Arlene Rose Love with original watercolor illustrations by Kate L. Blalack, the book uses a deceptively simple children's book format to tackle complex, adult themes.
The book speaks to those who often feel unheard: the homeless, the meek, the lonely, and the depressed. It voices their "silent screams of profound common sense" in a world that often overlooks their struggles. Drawing from the author's own experiences with homelessness and a background in health behavior, the book suggests that depression is often a shared condition, not just an individual battle.
The core message emphasizes the importance of empathy, communication, and community care, reminding readers that "if you're not involved in the solution, you're part of the problem." It is designed to spark honest conversations and bridge the gap of understanding between those who suffer from depression and those who may be unknowingly contributing to their situation.
"Will Work for Prozac" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-400-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/will-work-for-prozac . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
