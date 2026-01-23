Shaker Heights, OH Author Publishes Children's Book

About the Author

Barbara Witt Cicerchi brings a lifetime of expertise in early childhood development to the pages of her debut work. Her journey began at home, raising six children, which led her to open a preschool rooted deeply in the arts and literature.



Cicerchi later transitioned to academia as a Professor of Early Childhood Education. Throughout her career, she has mentored college students on the profound impact books have on early language development and the lifelong benefits of fostering a love for reading at a young age.



"Libby Woo Has Big Feet", a new book by Barbara Witt Cicerchi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Veteran educator and author Barbara Witt Cicerchi is proud to announce the release of her enchanting new picture book, "Libby Woo Has Big Feet." Inspired by the author's own six-year-old American-Chinese granddaughter, the story offers a heartwarming lesson on self-love, perspective, and the joy of discovery for preschool-aged children.The story follows Libby Woo, a young free spirit who finds her greatest happiness running barefoot through the cool grass. When a painful splinter leads to a recommendation to start wearing shoes, Libby becomes overwhelmed by insecurity, fearing her larger-than-average feet will always be an obstacle.Libby's journey takes a transformative turn when an unexpected compliment about her eyes shifts her focus. She realizes that by fixating on what she disliked about herself, she had forgotten to celebrate the many other parts of who she is.Key features of "Libby Woo Has Big Feet" include: