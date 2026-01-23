Bowie, MD Author Publishes Book on Current Events and Social Issues
January 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Journey Through Our Minds: The B-7 Group - Raw, Uncut, Unedited", a new book by Alvin Ferrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and certified Human Rights Advocate Alvin Ferrell announces the release of his provocative new book, "Journey Through Our Minds: The B-7 Group - Raw, Uncut, Unedited." This unfiltered compilation serves as a clarion call to the Black community, tackling the most pressing social, political, and cultural issues of the modern era.
The book brings together a multi-generational panel of voices known as the "B-7 Group," featuring Ferrell's nephews DeAndre, Earl, and Erik, as well as his son, Kamal. By blending the perspectives of different generations, the text captures high-stakes debates that frequently reach a "boiling point" of intensity and raw honesty.
A Call to Action Against "Cultural Suicide"
At the heart of the book is Ferrell's urgent concern that Black Americans are currently in the midst of "cultural suicide." Through these "raw and uncut" exchanges, the authors explore the internal and external pressures facing the community today. The work concludes with a specialized "practicum" featuring insights from a long-time colleague of over 25 years, offering a practical framework for addressing these systemic challenges.
About the Author
Alvin Ferrell, 67, is a seasoned world traveler and a lifelong advocate for justice. With a 37-year career at American Airlines, Ferrell has explored Africa, Asia, Europe, Cuba, and South America, gaining a global perspective on human rights. Ferrell is a certified human rights advocate, an Amnesty International member, and an active member of APPEAL (Association of People for Pan-African Economic Advancement Through Leverage).
"Journey Through Our Minds: The B-7 Group - Raw, Uncut, Unedited" is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-230-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/journey-through-our-minds For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
