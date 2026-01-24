Dallas, TX Author Publishes Memoir
January 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"We Are Balogun," a new book by Yafeuh Balogun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A definitive historical account of the grassroots movements that have shaped the landscape of community defense and activism in North Texas.
The book provides a primary-source look into the organizing journey of Guerrilla Mainframe, a movement that originated in 2007 as the "People's Lunch Counter" (PLC) in Dallas's Pleasant Grove neighborhood. Co-founded by Balogun and Erick Khafre, and later named by Seidah Williams, the organization eventually evolved into a pillar of local resistance.
"We Are Balogun" also details a pivotal moment in 2014: the formation of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club. Established by Yafeuh Balogun, Rakem Balogun, and Babu Omowale in response to the police killing of Clinton Allen, the club garnered international attention for its commitment to community empowerment through armed self-defense.
Key highlights of the book include:
About the Author
Yafeuh Balogun is a Dallas-based organizer with over 25 years of experience advocating for Black, Brown, and economically marginalized communities. A student of revolutionary figures such as Bandele Tyehimba and Fahim J. Minkah, Balogun's work is heavily influenced by the legacies of the Dallas Black Panther Party and his family's pioneering involvement in the local Nation of Islam. He is currently pursuing a master's degree to further his lifelong commitment to social justice.
"We Are Balogun" is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-393-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/we-are-balogun-a-black-lives-matter-memoir . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us