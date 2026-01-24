Mansfield, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The 'D' in Divorce," a new book by Calondra Hightower, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As divorce remains a challenging reality for many families, the newly released book, "The 'D' in Divorce," arrives as a vital tool designed to bridge the communication gap between parents and children. While the legal and emotional process of separation is often exhausting for adults, children's perspectives can inadvertently be sidelined; this book ensures their voices and feelings remain at the forefront.
"The 'D' in Divorce" serves as an interactive teaching guide not only for parents and children but also for the professional networks supporting them, including school counselors, family lawyers, and therapists. By providing a shared language to discuss difficult transitions, the book helps demystify the process and reduce the emotional burden on the youngest family members.
In addition to its narrative, the book features a dedicated section of practical tips for parents. These actionable insights focus on managing children's emotional well-being and fostering a supportive environment during times of significant change.
"The 'D' in Divorce" is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-517-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-d-in-divorce . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
