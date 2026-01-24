Bedford, TX Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
January 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Christmas Tree Story", a new book by B J Perkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the holiday season approaches, author and pediatric nurse B J Perkins invites readers into the quiet heart of a Christmas tree farm with her enchanting new book, "A Christmas Tree Story." Against the backdrop of a bustling tree farm-and the unexpected arrival of a group of protestors-the story centers on a poignant conversation between a wise elder pine and a hopeful young sapling. While the world outside is filled with noise and debate, the two trees engage in a timeless dialogue about life, purpose, and the true meaning of destiny.
Big Dreams for a Little Tree
The heart of the story lies in the young pine's vivid imagination. Like many children, the little tree has a specific "bucket list" for the holiday season, dreaming of: adorning a branch with a Star Wars ornament, standing proudly by a warm fireplace, listening to the harmonious sounds of Christmas carolers, and catching the excitement of the NCAA championship and bowl games on TV.
"A Christmas Tree Story" is a gentle reminder that everyone, no matter how small, has a dream worth holding onto. The book navigates the tension between the uncertainty of the future and the beauty of hope, leaving readers to wonder: will the little tree's Christmas wishes finally come true?
About the Author
B J Perkins brings a unique perspective of compassion and resilience to her writing. As a Pediatric Hematology Oncology nurse, she has spent her career supporting children and families through their most challenging chapters.
Perkins dedicates this book to her parents, her daughters Chasa and Aubrey, and her grandchildren. She also extends a special dedication to "all her other kids" and their families-those she has cared for throughout her nursing career-and to the many lives she has touched without ever meeting.
"A Christmas Tree Story" is a 28-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4057-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-christmas-tree-story For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
