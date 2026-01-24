The Return of "Slave-Catchers": A Teach-In on ICE and How We Win 2026
January 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsMinneapolis, MN - On Sunday, February 1, 2026, the Institute for Common Power will host a National Teach-In for Truth and Democracy in commemoration of the 100th Black History Month in the United States. Held virtually on Zoom, the teach-in will center what's happening in Minneapolis today connecting past to present, and speak to ICE being the modern day "Slave Catchers". This teach-in will also focus on how we win the midterms in 2026.
Broadcasted live from historic sites across Washington, Dc and Minneapolis, MN a, the teach-in will visit antebellum enslaved pens and a portion of the live will be at Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where ICE is based in their Minnesota work. We will talk about the fight against terrorist "slave-catchers" in America in the past and the 2026 version of them, Immigration Control and Enforcement. We will include teachers who are fighting to both teach truth and protect their students. And we will conclude with specific, 100%-concrete action steps for the 2026 elections for everyone standing for freedom and democracy.
This is an event that honors all who have fought to bend the arc of human dignity and freedom, and carries forward a commitment to a more just and inclusive American democracy.
Featured speakers include:
Dr. Terry Anne Scott, Director, Institute for Common Power
Dr. David Domke, Associate Director, Common Power
Dr. Yohuru Williams, Professor of History, St. Thomas University
For more information and registration details, visit here.
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Time: 1pm - 5pm ET // 10am - 2pm PT
Location: Zoom
Register Here.
About the Institute for Common Power
The Institute for Common Power catalyzes people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as lectures, learning tours, and national educational events. Committed to teaching truth and promoting democratic engagement, the Institute empowers individuals to transform education into civic action.
