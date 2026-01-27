Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dark Secrets," a new book by Delphine McClelland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A haunting exploration of how buried truths can redefine a person's destiny. In a story where secrets range from sweet to toxic, McClelland takes readers on a high-stakes journey from the unknown into the heart of a perilous New Orleans.
The narrative follows Skylar, whose life is upended by the sudden revelation of the "Montgomery secret." Driven to find answers, she travels to New Orleans, expecting a dream-like escape. However, the city's charm quickly dissolves into a nightmare as Skylar realizes she has entered a world far darker and more dangerous than she ever imagined.
Central to her journey is Kairo, a man shaped by the very shadows Skylar is just beginning to encounter. Intimately familiar with the city's lethal underworld, Kairo is determined to shield Skylar from the corruption of his home. In a world of blood and obsession, Kairo makes it clear that anyone who threatens what belongs to him will pay the ultimate price.
About the Author
Delphine McClelland is a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and the University of Tennessee, where she earned a degree in Anthropology. Originally pursuing a career in her field of study, McClelland pivoted to fiction after a colleague encouraged her to channel her lifelong passion for reading into storytelling. She made her literary debut with the novel "Dark Obsessions."
A devoted sports fan, McClelland can be found cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturdays and the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. She is an active member of Throne of Grace Church and remains dedicated to her family and friends.
"Dark Secrets" is a 442-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-484-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dark-secrets . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
