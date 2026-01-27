Erie, PA Author Publishes Action Mystery Novel
January 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Clean It Up," a new book by Anthony Cello Pittman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A high-stakes action thriller following Eleanor Parker, the founder of the first-ever all-women elite DEA strike force. Leading a specialized unit of eight formidable operatives, Parker has become the drug cartels' greatest nightmare, systematically dismantling multi-million dollar shipments, neutralizing key suppliers, and crippling the financial infrastructure of organized crime.
The narrative takes a profound turn as Parker and her closest confidante, Joyce Brown, extend their mission of purification to their local community. Together, they establish "Cast Your Sins," a community church dedicated to spiritual renewal and driving out local corruption.
However, a new and unprecedented threat emerges in the form of "Chi-Ming," a mysterious force invading the Northeast to unleash a devastating new product upon the world. As the region teeters on the brink of chaos, Parker faces her ultimate divine calling: to lead a band of heroes in a definitive crusade to crush Chi-Ming's evil empire.
Blending intense tactical warfare with themes of faith and community leadership, Pittman's latest work explores the intersection of justice and spiritual duty.
About the Author
Anthony Cello Pittman is a dedicated community volunteer and an avid video game enthusiast. He brings a unique perspective on heroism and strategy to his high-octane storytelling.
"Clean It Up" is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-246-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/clean-it-up . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
