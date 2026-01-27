Ellicott City, MD Author Publishes Autobiography
January 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Shanghai Butterfly that Wouldn't Die," a new book by Rong Zhang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new memoir by Rong Zhang, a primary care physician and clinical professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, offers a harrowing and deeply personal account of life under the early years of the People's Republic of China.
Established in 1949 under the leadership of Mao Zedong, the new regime implemented a system designed to control every facet of Chinese society. Zhang, the daughter of prominent physicians, provides a firsthand look at the volatility of this era. Her family transitioned from being lauded members of the medical community to targets of state-sponsored aggression, enduring looting, threats, and traumatic public denouncements due to their social standing.
The memoir details the "re-education" forced upon Zhang, her siblings, and millions of other youths. It serves as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during this period and acts as a testament to those who fought to preserve their humanity, their right to education, and their passion for the arts amidst unimaginable hardship.
About the Author
Rong Zhang is a distinguished clinical professor at Johns Hopkins University. After graduating from Shanghai First Medical School (now Fudan University School of Medicine), she earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and completed post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School. Beyond her medical career, she is a dedicated volunteer at charity clinics, an avid traveler, and a passionate supporter of the arts.
"The Shanghai Butterfly that Wouldn't Die" is a 426-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-420-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-shanghai-butterfly-that-wouldnt-die-lessons-for-america-from-a-shanghai-girl . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
