Dinuba, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Snaggles the Cat" a new book by Howard Barnes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Snaggles the Cat" is a heartwarming new children's book that tackles the universal challenges of frustration, communication barriers, and the steadying hand of family mentorship.
The book follows the journey of a bright, affectionate kitten living in a home filled with love from his parents and grandparents. While Snaggles is known for his wit and kindness, he faces a struggle many children will recognize: the "big feelings" that arise when others don't understand what he is trying to say.
Turning "Cat-astrophes" into Life Lessons
When Snaggles feels unheard, his frustration boils over into "zoomies" that leave the house in disarray. It is through the gentle wisdom of Grandfather Cat that Snaggles learns he doesn't have to be defined by his outbursts. The story highlights covers emotional regulation, intergenerational wisdom, and growth mindset. The story has a core message that "with practice and patience, you can learn anything."
"Snaggles the Cat" is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-391-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/snaggles-the-cat For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
