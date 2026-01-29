Danbury, CT Author Publishes Spiritual Book
January 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Genesis of Dreams," a new book by Devon George Dodd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This 20-page exploration offers a unique blend of personal storytelling, biblical perspectives, and dream interpretation to help readers recognize God's guidance in their nightly visions.
In "Genesis of Dreams," Dodd shares a collection of his own revelations, showing how dreams can serve a higher purpose: aiding those in need. The book acts as both a spiritual guide and a memoir of faith, teaching readers how to interpret the manifestation of divine messages.
A kind-hearted man's dreams are revealed, meaning that these spiritual insights are meant for the betterment of others.
About the Author
Devon George Dodd is a dedicated public servant who has served for many years as the president of his local police youth club. Additionally, he serves as the president of the Citizen Association, bringing a lifetime of community leadership and spiritual conviction to his writing.
"Genesis of Dreams" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-156-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
