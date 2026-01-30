Holstein, IA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Follow the Snowy Goose Home," a new book by Doreen R. Todd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful story of resilience, trauma recovery, and unexpected love.
Cheyenne "Cye" Cross leads a fulfilling life as a dedicated veterinarian at Heartland Clinic, supported by a close-knit circle of friends and colleagues. However, her world is shattered one night when a routine closing of the clinic turns into a violent confrontation with a robber. Cye narrowly escapes with her life thanks to her quick instincts and an unlikely protector: a temperamental horse aptly named Satan.
The novel follows Cye through the grueling aftermath of the attack as she navigates both the physical and emotional scars left behind. With the support of her friends Matt and Sylvie, her brother Spencer, and a newfound connection with a local man named Trayne Carpenter and his young son, Cye begins to reclaim her life. In a touching transformation, even her four-legged savior, Satan, finds a fresh start under the new name Red Velvet.
About the Author
Doreen R. Todd is an Iowa native with a deep passion for rural life and animal welfare. She currently resides in the country with her husband, where they continue to farm and raise their children alongside a variety of beloved pets.
"Follow the Snowy Goose Home" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-318-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/follow-the-snowy-goose-home . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
