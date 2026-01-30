Redding, CA Author Publishes Young Adult Adventure Novel
January 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Steampunk Edo," a new book by C.L. Armerding, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author C.L. Armerding invites readers into a breathtaking reimagining of feudal Japan with the release of their latest novel. Set in an alternate Edo period where samurai steel meets steam-based technology centuries ahead of its time, the story weaves a high-stakes narrative of survival, solidarity, and the bridge between two worlds.
In this timeline, Edo is a city of impossible wonders and terrifying shadows. While flying machines dominate the skies and firearms reshape the battlefield, the Yokai, spirits of nature and magical creatures, remain an everyday reality. However, both man and myth live under the iron-fisted rule of the warlord Tokugawa.
The story follows Yuzu, a teenage girl from a remote island who views Edo's marvels only through distant legends. Her life is upended when a chance encounter makes her the target of Tao, a vengeful shape-shifting fox. Forced to flee to the heart of the empire, Yuzu finds herself caught in the crossfire of a brewing revolution. As Tokugawa's oppression pushes the Yokai to their breaking point, Yuzu must unite disparate species to prevent a cataclysmic war between cold machinery and ancient magic.
About the Author
C.L. Armerding is a writer fueled by a deep fascination with Japanese history, mythology, and anime. Inspired by the real-world struggles of minority groups, Armerding crafts stories that explore the power of standing in solidarity with the marginalized.
"Steampunk Edo" is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-238-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/steampunk-edo/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
