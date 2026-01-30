Asheboro, NC Author Publishes Essay Collection
January 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Reflections on America," a new book by Jeffrey A. Casale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A new collection of essays exploring the intersection of American culture, faith, and national recovery. Born from a journey of deep personal loss and spiritual devotion, Casale's work offers a roadmap for navigating a society he views as teetering on the brink of moral collapse.
After finding his faith years ago, Casale's perspective on the country's trajectory was irrevocably altered by the tragic death of his daughter at the hands of a drunk driver. This profound personal catastrophe served as a catalyst, revealing the true depth of societal decline and driving him toward the solace of Scripture. His resulting essays serve both as a lament for lost values and as a hopeful guide to spiritual and civic renewal.
Through the darkest moments of Casale's life, he found that faith and the written word were the only anchors strong enough to hold. These essays are a reflection of that journey and a plea for our nation to return to the foundations that can save it from further chaos.
About the Author
Jeffrey A. Casale is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a dedicated community advocate residing in Asheville, North Carolina. Following the loss of his daughter, he has committed his life to public service, collaborating with Congress, corporate leadership, law enforcement, and educational institutions to highlight the devastating consequences of alcohol abuse and drunk driving. A frequent contributor to local journalism, Casale continues to use his platform to bridge the gap between faith and public policy.
"Reflections on America" is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-387-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reflections-on-america . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
