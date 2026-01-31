Williamsport, PA Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Novel
January 31, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Prism 2: Pheromones, Racism, Identity, Sex, Mysticism, Murder," a new book by SheriLou, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A sweeping narrative that bridges continents and cultures through the eyes of families navigating profound change. Following the success of the first installment, this sequel delves deeper into the lives of "the Marthas" and the fathers who raised them.
In "Prism 2," the fathers of Bobby and his cousin JR embark on a poignant journey to Lagos, Nigeria. In the wake of their wives' passing, they seek closure and connection while attending a significant farewell gathering. Meanwhile, the remaining five "Marthas"-Jay, Hee-Jin, and Toli-forge vastly different paths across the globe:
This story is about the different ways we find ourselves after loss. Whether through duty, travel, or standing up for who you are, every character's journey is a home search.
About the Author
SheriLou is a retired military and government professional who brings her extensive experience in public service to her storytelling. A dedicated member of a senior advisory committee, she balances her passion for writing with a love for global travel. She is the mother of two sons and continues to explore the world as inspiration for her future works.
"Prism 2: Pheromones, Racism, Identity, Sex, Mysticism, Murder" is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-121-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/prism-2-pheromones-racism-identity-sex-mysticism-murder . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
