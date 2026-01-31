Feasterville-Trevose, PA Author Publishes Memoir
January 31, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"When I was 9 Years Old," a new book by Mary Anne Gribbon-Beckman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deeply personal exploration of how a single moment of loss can redefine a lifetime.
The narrative centers on a pivotal tragedy: when Gribbon-Beckman was nine, her seven-year-old brother, Dan, was killed in a car accident. For the sixty years following that day, every family milestone and quiet conversation was viewed through the lens of that grief. Framed by a nostalgic look at American family life from the 1950s through the 1970s, the book serves as a testament to the profound ways children observe and absorb the world around them.
She hopes readers understand how deeply children pay attention. They are shaped forever by what happens to them and those they love.
November 5th marks the 60th anniversary of the last time the author saw her brother, a memory she has carried every day since. Written originally in 2010, the memoir captures a singular perspective on a family's history, preserved by the one person who remembers it all.
About the Author
Mary Anne Gribbon-Beckman has balanced a lifelong dedication to her professional career with a 44-year marriage to her husband, Walt. They share a 31-year-old son, Matthew. "When I Was 9 Years Old" is her first published reflection on her family's enduring legacy.
"When I was 9 Years Old" is a 330-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-073-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/when-i-was-9-years-old . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
