Pittsford, NY Author Publishes Memoir
January 31, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Since Before Roe v. Wade: An Abortion Provider's Memoir," a new book by Dr. Steven Eisinger, MD, FACOG, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the national conversation on reproductive rights reaches a fever pitch, Dr. Steven H. Eisinger, a leading figure in women's healthcare for over five decades, announces the release of his new memoir, "Since Before Roe v. Wade: An Abortion Provider's Memoir." This book offers an unflinching, compassionate, and often humorous look at the medical and psychological realities of abortion care from a provider who has been on the front lines since 1971.
In "Since Before Roe v. Wade," Dr. Eisinger masterfully demystifies complex gynecologic issues, contraception, and the intricacies of pregnancy and childbirth through vivid illustrations and deeply personal patient stories. His work serves as an essential, honest resource for the public seeking clarity amidst an overheated political climate.
About the Author
Dr. Steven H. Eisinger, MD, FACOG, is a Clinical Professor Emeritus at the University of Rochester Medical Center. His distinguished career spans academic research, teaching generations of residents, and a lifelong commitment to providing care for underserved women.
A true pioneer in reproductive medicine, Dr. Eisinger played a critical role in the landmark nationwide scientific study that led to the FDA's approval of mifepristone (the abortion pill) in 2000. He was responsible for designing the study's safety protocols and has since prescribed the medication to thousands of patients. Most recently, he advocated for continued medication access as a featured speaker at the 2024 NOW rally in Rochester.
A lifetime Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Dr. Eisinger is also an avid hiker and rare coin enthusiast. He lives in Rochester with his wife, Sue, to whom the book is dedicated in celebration of their 55th anniversary.
"Since Before Roe v. Wade: An Abortion Provider's Memoir" is a 338-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (hardback $77.00, eBook $61.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-309-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/since-before-roe-v-wade-an-abortion-providers-memoir . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us