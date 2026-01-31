Lillie, LA Author Publishes Action Adventure Novel
January 31, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Cypress: Book 1," a new book by Robby Lowe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A high-stakes Christian action-adventure that pits a multiethnic family's unwavering faith against a rising tide of hatred in modern-day Louisiana.
Set in 2022, the story follows a patriarch whose life has been defined by service, from the jungles of Vietnam to fifty years of sage leadership as a beloved local pastor. Alongside his wife, with whom he famously rescued their daughter from a Sierra Leone refugee camp in 1985, he must now lead his family and community against a neo-Nazi force intent on destruction.
This is a story about the things that matter most: God first, family a very close second. Through extraordinary joys and heartbreaking tragedies, the characters must discover whether the Holy Spirit truly guides those who seek Him in the face of pure evil.
"Cypress: Book 1" delivers a fast-paced narrative that weaves essential Christian tenets into a gritty, contemporary setting. It challenges readers to consider the power of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit in the face of modern spiritual and physical warfare.
About the Author
Robby Lowe is a retired educator whose career spanned roles from school superintendent and English teacher to football coach and janitor. Drawing from his deep roots in North Louisiana, Lowe writes about the pillars of his own life: faith, family, and the outdoors. He and his wife, Ellen, reside in a secluded area of North Louisiana, where they raised their two children.
"Cypress: Book 1" is a 454-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-264-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cypress-book-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
