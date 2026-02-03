Leeds, AL Author Publishes Christian Nonfiction Book
February 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Freedom from Lies…," a new book by Romeo Penn, Ph. D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A new spiritual journey focused on mental and behavioral renewal is launching to help individuals identify and dismantle the lies that hinder personal growth. This initiative offers a structured process of transparency and "faith-filled reframing" to help participants walk in greater personal freedom.
This book focuses on five key stages of transformation:
Romeo Penn truly believes that as we join this journey of transparency with the Holy Spirit, He will empower us to experience His power and authority of walking in freedom from the lies of the enemy.
"Freedom from Lies…" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-398-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/freedom-from-lies . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
