Hudson, MA Author Publishes Fiction Book
February 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"One Day," a new book by Victoria Gibbs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This poignant work of fiction explores how a single, tragic day can irrevocably alter the course of several lives across different families and timelines.
"One Day" weaves together the stories of several individuals, each facing a pivotal and life-altering moment:
These narratives are interconnected in shocking ways, detailing the immense pain, resilience, and courage required to survive life's most challenging moments. Gibbs' writing offers a powerful story of hope, the will to survive, and the journey of overcoming hidden scars gained through human experience.
"One Day" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-458-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/one-day . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
