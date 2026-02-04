New Adventure Children's Book Coming Soon
February 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn this heartwarming Christmas adventure, the three "délaissées" (French for abandoned) sheep, Midnight, Moonlight, and Twilight, who were abandoned by their mothers, find a new family and purpose on a farm. The story chronicles their journey as they prepare for a visit from Père Noël and Santa Claus, who are revealed to be long-lost twin brothers, Peter and Paul.
The book follows the characters' travels from a cross-village farm in Northern Michigan to various locations, including New Orleans, Quebec, and Morocco, highlighting themes of family, friendship, and the spirit of giving. It's a tale designed to entertain children while subtly teaching them about different cultures and the importance of helping others, with a focus on how the "délaissées" meet Santa and the valuable lessons learned along the way.
"Les Délaissées Meet Santa" is a children's book that continues the adventures of Midnight, Moonlight, and Twilight, who were once all délaissées sheep. In this installment, they meet Santa.
"Les Délaissées Meet Santa" by GP Shannon
