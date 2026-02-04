New Social Contemporary Fiction Novel Coming Soon
February 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn her poignant social drama, "The Morning After the Morning After," Roberta M. Roy weaves a narrative of survival centered around the real chaos of 2021 and 2022, as experienced by the Matters family and their neighbors. This historical fiction novel explores how a close-knit suburban community navigates complex societal challenges, including ongoing political unrest, the lingering effects of a global pandemic, increasing climate change-induced natural disasters, and the arrival of an influx of displaced individuals.
The story delves into themes of community response and personal resilience, as characters face individual life challenges while adjusting to a changing world. The narrative explores the impact of a not-too-distant nuclear meltdown, the complexities of welcoming Afghan refugees and Central American immigrants, and the differing viewpoints on climate action within a divided nation.
This character-driven novel explores the quest for survival, personal growth, and reunion amid global disruptions.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Morning After The Morning After" by Roberta M Roy at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-morning-after-the-morning-after . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
