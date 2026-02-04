Upper Darby, PA Author Publishes Political Science Novel
February 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Roadmap to the True Independence of Liberia: Liberia and Liberians First - 2nd Edition," a new book by Honorable Saywalla H. Dayrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This meticulously researched work serves as a definitive analysis of the systemic challenges hindering Liberia's progress while offering a pragmatic path toward total self-reliance.
Drawing on an elite background in auditing, human services, and executive leadership, Dayrell dissects the volatile intersection of ethics, economics, and governance. Across eleven comprehensive chapters, the author exposes the "greed-driven" mechanics that undermine national development and introduces revolutionary perspectives on modern disruptions.
"Roadmap to the True Independence of Liberia" is more than a critique; it is a call to action for a new era of ethical leadership and informed citizenship.
About the Author
Honorable Saywalla H. Dayrell is a distinguished expert in auditing and human services. His multifaceted career is dedicated to fostering transparency and sustainable growth within Liberia.
"Roadmap to the True Independence of Liberia: Liberia and Liberians First - 2nd Edition" is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-208-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/roadmap-to-the-true-independence-of-liberia-liberia-and-liberians-first-2nd-edition . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
