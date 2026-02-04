Ocean View, DE Author Publishes Short Story Memoir Collection
February 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nothing Like a Good Pair of Genes: Father/Son Dialogues," a new book by Morris Bosin and Kevin Bosin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What began as a simple Christmas gift in 2006, a blank notebook, has evolved into a poignant public journey of family and connection. Authors Morris and Kevin Bosin today announce the release of their collaborative memoir, a collection of narratives that capture the universal essence of the father-son bond through decades of shared adventures.
The project started when Kevin presented his father, Morris, with a notebook intended for "passing back and forth," recording one-to-two-page stories of their past. Now, those private exchanges have been transformed into a published work highlighting frustrating teenage milestones, humorous camping mishaps, and heart-wrenching family moments that any reader can recognize in their own lives.
While their scenarios are unique, there are undeniably common moments that any father and son can relish. The book serves as a roadmap for preserving family legacy through simple, consistent storytelling.
About the Author
Morris Bosin is a retired federal government manager, consultant, and the author of several professional books and a children's title. A grandfather of eight, he resides in Bethany Beach, Delaware, where he spends his time biking and performing with his band.
Kevin Bosin is a clinical mental health professional based in southeastern Virginia. A father of three daughters, Kevin brings a spirit of empathy and humor to his writing, advocating for the power of listening and the idea that everyone has a story worth hearing.
"Nothing Like a Good Pair of Genes: Father/Son Dialogues" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-291-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nothing-like-a-good-pair-of-genes-father-son-dialogues . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
