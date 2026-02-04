Logwin Expands Global Footprint with Entry into the U.S. Market

– Logwin is now represented in the United States with its own air and ocean freight organization. Through the newly established Logwin Logistics US Inc., the company has taken over the activities of a long-standing cooperation partner in air and ocean freight as well as customs clearance, with operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Savannah. The integration of the existing organization and its experienced employees enables Logwin to further strengthen its global network, serve customer requirements more directly, and strategically leverage growth opportunities in transpacific and transatlantic trade.Ralf Schneider, Managing Director of Logwin Logistics US Inc., welcomes the acquisition:"With our new colleagues, and together with our global Logwin network, we will make an important contribution to further enhancing the quality of our services for customers in the U.S. trade."With this acquisition, Logwin underscores the strategic importance of the U.S. market for the further development of its global activities. Further growth in the U.S. market is planned for the coming years.Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2024, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs around 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents.