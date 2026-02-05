Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
February 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Socks the Cat", a new book by Mirella Preciado and Grace Garcia, illustrated by Sydney I. Rodas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Socks the Cat" is a children's book written in memory of a beloved family cat. While the book starts off introducing Socks's life before joining the family, Mirella and her two daughters, Grace and Sydney, it captures the pure happiness that humans and pets have when an animal finds their forever home!
In this charming book, Socks also decides to help support his family by getting a job. Follow socks through his adventures having a career, something many pet parents wish for!
About the Authors
Mirella Preciado is a mother to two daughters, Grace and Sydney. Socks was such a big part of their lives, they decided to not only write and illustrate this book, but to spread awareness about cat adoption. They thank Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions in Las Vegas, Nevada for introducing them to the cat who changed their lives for the better.
"Socks the Cat" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-348-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/socks-the-cat For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
