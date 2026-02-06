King of Prussia, PA Author Publishes Philosophical Discussion
February 06, 2026 "The Human Injury," a new book by Anthony A. Wall, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book serves as an urgent call to action, arguing that the very evolutionary traits that once ensured our ancestors' survival have become a "fatal blockade" to modern human sustainability.
In "The Human Injury," Wall explores the profound impact of evolutionary influence on contemporary behavior. He asserts that while no human on Earth currently has a natural enemy, we remain trapped in a cycle of perpetual conflict, waging battles against "long-dead predators".
Key themes explored in the book include:
Modern humanity, chained to its evolutionary past, cannot find its future. The only light to the future is that of the past.
About the Author
Anthony Wall is the Founder and President of Noesis, a nonprofit launched in 2019 with the mission to unite the global community under the banner of species' self-preservation. A graduate of the William Penn Charter School and Lake Forest College, Wall's background in the liberal arts and philosophy, combined with a successful career in wealth management, informed his interest in macro human behavior and the mathematical patterns behind human failure.
Through Noesis, Wall seeks to partner with all humans to understand how baser compulsions crowd out the thinking mind, ultimately aiming to redirect our path toward long-term sustainability.
"The Human Injury" is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-179-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-human-injury . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
