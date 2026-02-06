Sandy, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
February 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Wish I Was an Octopus," a new book by Robyn Lyn and illustrated by Kevin Stark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I Wish I Was an Octopus" is a charming children's picture book that explores the relatable wish many parents have for more hands to manage the joyful chaos of a busy household. The story originated from author Robyn Lyn's heartfelt desire to have eight arms, not just to tackle simultaneous demands from multiple children (James wanting popcorn, Nicholas needing juice, Thomas a specific spoon, and others) but to wrap them all up in big hugs.
The book, illustrated by Kevin Stark, is designed to be a family favorite, featuring colorful and joyful illustrations that engage young readers. It's a delightful rhyming story that showcases the value of love and affection amidst everyday responsibilities, culminating in the main character using her extra arms for abundant "octopus kisses".
"I Wish I Was an Octopus" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-308-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-wish-i-was-an-octopus . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
