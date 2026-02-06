International Lawyers Network Welcomes Dalan as Newest Member Firm in Norway
February 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that Dalan, a Norwegian commercial law firm with deep historical roots, has joined the Network.
Founded in 1862, Dalan brings more than 160 years of legal tradition to the ILN, combining longstanding expertise with a modern, forward-looking approach to legal practice. The firm advises businesses, organisations, and individuals across key areas of Norwegian law, with a focus on delivering practical, high-quality solutions tailored to each client's objectives.
Dalan's core practice areas include property, corporate, labour, and family law. The firm is particularly well regarded for its specialist expertise in real estate transactions and development projects, corporate and commercial matters, employment law, and complex family and inheritance issues. Several of Dalan's lawyers are admitted to practice before the Norwegian Supreme Court, reflecting the firm's commitment to legal excellence and deep professional insight.
Client service is central to Dalan's philosophy. The firm prioritizes accessibility, clear communication, and trust, ensuring that clients receive efficient, well-considered advice aligned with their best interests. By combining strong legal traditions with innovative working methods and digital tools, Dalan delivers forward-thinking counsel suited to an evolving legal and commercial landscape.
Dalan's addition further strengthens the ILN's presence in the Nordic region and enhances the Network's ability to support clients with Norwegian legal matters and cross-border engagements.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dalan to the ILN," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the ILN. "Their deep roots in the Norwegian legal community, paired with a progressive approach to client service, enhance our ability to support clients with both local and cross-border matters. Dalan's strengths in real estate, corporate, and employment law add important depth to our Nordic coverage."
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is an association of more than 80 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. ILN member firms are committed to providing exceptional legal services, with an emphasis on collaboration, responsiveness, and client-focused solutions across jurisdictions.
For more information about the ILN or to connect with Dalan, visit www.iln.com.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2015949430
Contact Us
