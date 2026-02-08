Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ridiculous Nicholas," a new book by Margaret Hay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming tale that encourages young readers to find joy in the world around them.
In the story, a young boy named Nicholas joins his class for an outdoor lesson about birds. While his exuberant spirit initially causes a bit of a "ruckus" when he crafts a makeshift crown from leaves and straw, his classmates soon transition from surprise to celebration, cheering on his unique creative spark.
Today's lesson is about more than just birds. It's about how children interact with nature and each other. Nicholas shows us that a little bit of 'ruckus' can lead to a lot of community spirit.
About the Author
Margaret Hay brings years of hands-on experience to her writing as a dedicated preschool teacher working with three- and four-year-olds. Her deep understanding of early childhood development is complemented by her diverse personal interests, which include playing Dungeons and Dragons, writing children's songs, and exploring the outdoors through camping, hiking, and kayaking. Hay is a mother to a thirty-year-old son and a fourteen-year-old daughter.
"Ridiculous Nicholas" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-958-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ridiculous-nicholas-goes-birdwatching . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us