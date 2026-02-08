Fairport, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
February 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lake Girl Chronicles: Making Friends," a new book by Gwen Toma and Randy Agness, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This enchanting new picture book follows the seasonal adventures of a young girl who finds joy and friendship at her lakeside home.
Told through an authentic child's voice and paired with vibrant illustrations, the story captures a year of "simple pleasures", from the crisp excitement of autumn hayrides and snowy winter sledding to the glowing summer magic of fireflies and carousel lights.
"Lake Girl Chronicles™: Making Friends" is more than a seasonal journey; it is a celebration of nature, the warmth of holidays, and the universal experience of forming new bonds. As Lake Girl dances through each season, she invites young readers and families alike to "meet her at the lake," where every day offers a new story of discovery.
"Lake Girl Chronicles: Making Friends" is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-597-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lake-girl-chronicles-making-friends . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
