Canadian Author Publishes Children's Book
February 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Will You Be My Friend?," a new book by Stephanie Andruchow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Embark on a delightful adventure in "Will You Be My Friend?," a charming new children's picture book.
This beautifully illustrated story follows the cheerful character Kristie as she goes on an adventure with a simple goal: to make new friends. Along the way, she meets a variety of animals, including a bird, a fish, a cat, a dog, a cow, a chicken, a mouse, a horse, a rabbit, and a squirrel, inviting each one to join her on her journey. The story is a joyful celebration of meeting new companions and the simple pleasure of friendship. Each animal introduces itself with its unique sound, making it an engaging and interactive read-aloud experience for young children.
"Will You Be My Friend?" is a heartwarming tale that encourages an appreciation for diversity, new experiences, and the joy of expanding one's social circle, culminating in a group of many happy friends playing together.
"Will You Be My Friend?" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-266-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/will-you-be-my-friend . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us