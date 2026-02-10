Maplewood, NJ Author Publishes Youth Religious Self-Help Book
February 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A to Z for Teens Aspiring to Live a Christian Life," a new book by Winifred Smith Eure, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A to Z for Teens Aspiring to Live a Christian Life" is a guide designed to inform and encourage teenagers about living a Christian life. The book uses carefully selected keywords for each letter of the alphabet, from Attitude to Zeal, to help youth navigate the challenges of their teenage years.
The teenage years can be a difficult stage of life, characterized by physical changes, peer pressure, and uncertainty about the future. Author Winifred Smith Eure hopes this book will provide purpose and direction for teens, uplifting and inspiring them to embrace or augment their faith. Each entry includes a relevant photo to help the words come alive, offering relatable examples of Christian principles like faith, compassion, and understanding.
The book is a resource for teenagers sitting on the fence about their belief in God, as well as for those who have already committed their lives to Jesus Christ and wish to share their faith with their peers.
"A to Z for Teens Aspiring to Live a Christian Life" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-475-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-to-z-for-teens-aspiring-to-live-a-christian-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us