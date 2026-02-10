Hermitage, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Billie Bunny and Her Brother Blue," a new book by Jean Sanitate-Mikulski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Jean Sanitate-Mikulski invites families to rediscover the joy of simple moments in her charming new children's book, "Billie Bunny and Her Brother Blue". Inspired by the author's own experiences babysitting her grandchildren, the story serves as a heartwarming reminder that the best memories often require nothing more than imagination and a rainy afternoon.
"Billie Bunny and Her Brother Blue" follows two young siblings as they navigate a day stuck indoors. Rather than focusing on what they are missing outside, the story highlights timeless, low-tech activities, like building blanket forts, coloring, and playing hide-and-seek, that foster deep bonds between children and their caregivers.
The inspiration came from those quiet moments spent with her grandchildren. She wanted to celebrate the simple things that create wonderful memories for years to come.
About the Author
Jean Sanitate-Mikulski is the author of "Coffee with God: A 40-Day Poetry Devotional". A retired elementary school administrative assistant, Jean has been married to her husband, Mark, for 45 years. She is a devoted mother and grandmother who finds her greatest inspiration in her family and her faith.
"Billie Bunny and Her Brother Blue" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-040-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/billie-bunny-and-her-brother-blue . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us