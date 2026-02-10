International Lawyers Network Welcomes EBN – Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano as Newest Member Firm in Israel
February 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that EBN – Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano, one of Israel's leading multi-disciplinary law firms, has joined the Network.
"EBN brings together deep legal expertise with a collaborative, business-minded approach that aligns closely with ILN's values," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of ILN. "We are very pleased to welcome them to the Network and look forward to the relationships and opportunities this partnership will create for our member firms and their clients."
Founded in 1988, EBN has grown from a boutique litigation practice into a full-service commercial law firm with a strong international reputation. The firm advises clients on some of the most complex, pioneering, and high-profile transactions and legal proceedings in Israel and across global markets.
EBN's practice spans commercial law, litigation, and real estate, with extensive experience representing public and private companies, government bodies, financial institutions, multinational corporations, and entrepreneurs. The firm is particularly active in advising high-tech companies at various stages of growth, real estate developers, banks, investment and venture capital funds, infrastructure and energy companies, and media and digital service providers.
The firm's work is grounded in deep legal expertise, strategic thinking, and long-term business vision. EBN provides end-to-end legal services for complex transactions and disputes, supported by strong international relationships with leading law firms worldwide, enabling seamless coordination on cross-border matters.
EBN's legal team comprises approximately 160 highly regarded lawyers and interns, many of whom are admitted to the New York Bar and other U.S. jurisdictions and have practiced with prominent law firms in the United States and Europe. The firm is consistently recognized by leading local and international legal directories for its precedent-setting work and outstanding legal and commercial insight.
EBN's addition strengthens the ILN's presence in the Middle East and enhances the Network's ability to support clients with Israeli legal matters and sophisticated cross-border engagements.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is an association of more than 80 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. ILN member firms are committed to providing exceptional legal services, with an emphasis on collaboration, responsiveness, and client-focused solutions across jurisdictions.
For more information about the ILN or to connect with EBN, visit www.iln.com
or contact:
Lior Oren
Managing Partner, EBN – Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano
lioro@ebnlaw.co.il
Lindsay Griffiths
Executive Director, International Lawyers Network
lindsaygriffiths@iln.com
