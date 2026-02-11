EDGE Solutions & Consulting Launches Project Aegis, a Transparent IT Procurement Service Built to Reduce Hidden Markups

Agoura Hills, CA - February 11, 2026 - EDGE Solutions & Consulting, a woman-owned technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of Project Aegis, a transparent IT procurement service designed to help organizations purchase technology with clear pricing, documented validation, and expert negotiation support.Traditional procurement models can introduce opaque pricing, rebate-driven incentives, and undisclosed markups that make budgeting and forecasting difficult. Project Aegis was built to replace that uncertainty with a cost-transparent approach that prioritizes buyer outcomes."IT procurement shouldn't feel like a black box," said Jeremy Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations at EDGE Solutions & Consulting. "Project Aegis gives organizations visibility into what they're paying for, confidence that pricing is validated, and experienced advocacy in every negotiation."Through Project Aegis, customers can access:Customers get direct negotiation advocacy with manufacturers/distributors, plus access to applicable incentives and special pricing aligned to their roadmap. They also receive automated milestone communications, supply-chain visibility, and real-time order tracking from quote through delivery-reducing delays and uncertainty. Finally, Aegis provides third-party pricing validation and engineering-backed recommendations from senior, multi-vendor certified engineers (not quota-driven sales).Project Aegis is available immediately. To learn more, visit edgesolutionsandconsulting.com/project-aegis.About EDGE Solutions & ConsultingFounded in 1999, EDGE Solutions & Consulting is a woman-owned technology consulting firm that helps organizations strengthen security, modernize infrastructure, and optimize IT operations. The firm supports clients across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, digital employee experience, and project delivery.