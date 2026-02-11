EDGE Solutions & Consulting Launches Project Aegis, a Transparent IT Procurement Service Built to Reduce Hidden Markups
February 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsAgoura Hills, CA - February 11, 2026 - EDGE Solutions & Consulting, a woman-owned technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of Project Aegis, a transparent IT procurement service designed to help organizations purchase technology with clear pricing, documented validation, and expert negotiation support.
Traditional procurement models can introduce opaque pricing, rebate-driven incentives, and undisclosed markups that make budgeting and forecasting difficult. Project Aegis was built to replace that uncertainty with a cost-transparent approach that prioritizes buyer outcomes.
"IT procurement shouldn't feel like a black box," said Jeremy Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations at EDGE Solutions & Consulting. "Project Aegis gives organizations visibility into what they're paying for, confidence that pricing is validated, and experienced advocacy in every negotiation."
Through Project Aegis, customers can access:
Customers get direct negotiation advocacy with manufacturers/distributors, plus access to applicable incentives and special pricing aligned to their roadmap. They also receive automated milestone communications, supply-chain visibility, and real-time order tracking from quote through delivery-reducing delays and uncertainty. Finally, Aegis provides third-party pricing validation and engineering-backed recommendations from senior, multi-vendor certified engineers (not quota-driven sales).
Project Aegis is available immediately. To learn more, visit edgesolutionsandconsulting.com/project-aegis.
About EDGE Solutions & Consulting
Founded in 1999, EDGE Solutions & Consulting is a woman-owned technology consulting firm that helps organizations strengthen security, modernize infrastructure, and optimize IT operations. The firm supports clients across cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, digital employee experience, and project delivery.
Contact Information
Jeremy Bernstein
EDGE Solutions & Consulting
(818) 591-3500
