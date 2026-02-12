Pittsburgh Company Celebrates National Inventors Day With Recognition From The World's Largest Retailer!
February 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAn invention idea designed to solve a common everyday problem has officially become a marketplace must-have!
Cord Link™, an innovative cord-management product solution designed and developed at Davison, has earned an Amazon Product Choice status - marking a major milestone for Joseph, the inventor, and the Pittsburgh-based team at Davison who helped bring the product to America's largest retail store.
Cord Link was created to prevent accidental cord disconnections, offering consumers a practical, frustration-free solution for homes, offices, and workspaces. Since launching on Amazon, the product has quickly gained traction, resonating with customers seeking smart, everyday fixes, and propelling it to the Product Choice status on Amazon.
"This achievement represents exactly why Davison exists– to help everyday inventors turn ideas into real-world product solutions," said George Davison, Founder of Davison. "Cord Link's success shows that when an inventor's persistence is paired with the right development and design, incredible things sometimes happen."
Davison's team of experienced professionals, combined with the tools and resources housed in their 60,000-square-foot invention factory and their Go-To-Market process, is what turned the Cord Link concept into a real-world product. From early concept through product design and refinement, the team ensured the solution was market-ready. The Amazon Product Choice badge reflects strong consumer demand and validates the product's practical value in everyday life.
For Joseph, the inventor behind Cord Link, the recognition is more than a sales milestone-it's proof that a single idea, when nurtured and protected, can reach millions of customers worldwide.
Cord Link is currently available for purchase on Amazon.
About Davison
Founded in 1989, Davison is a leading invention services company that helps inventors bring product ideas to life. With nearly 40 years of experience, proprietary processes, and a full-service product design and development team, Davison has assisted inventors all over the world in transforming invention ideas into product solutions.
