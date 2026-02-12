Cheyenne, WY Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Novel
February 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Mask", a new book by Samantha Strickler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Once a world-renowned scientist dedicated to deciphering the criminal mind, Dr. Marcus Masker has traded his clinical expertise for a reign of terror. In a shocking reversal of roles, the man who once helped law enforcement apprehend 20 serial killers and 33 murderers in a single year has emerged as one of California's most dangerous fugitives.
Now known only as "Mask," Dr. Masker was transformed by a catastrophic accident that left his face severely mutilated. To hide his scars, he now wears a permanent mask, stalking a small town and leaving a gruesome trail of victims in his wake.
The hunt for "Mask" intensifies following the brutal murder of Mr. Ryan Corvine. Leading the investigation are Detectives Luna Hares and Richard Green, who find themselves in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse with a killer who knows every trick in the investigator's handbook.
In a desperate bid to stop the bloodshed, the detectives have turned to an unlikely ally: Olivia, Dr. Masker's wife. With her intimate knowledge of the man behind the mask, Luna and Richard may finally have the edge they need to capture the elusive killer before he strikes again.
"Mask" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-299-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mask . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
