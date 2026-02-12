Valdez, AK Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Of Grand Design", a new book by Clayton Elgin Strickland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and modern-day Renaissance man Clayton Elgin Strickland invites readers to step beyond the mundane with his new book, "Of Grand Design". Far more than a standard poetry collection, the work is a meticulously structured tapestry of verse that weaves a grand narrative through the mysteries of the cosmos and the human psyche.
"Of Grand Design" challenges the intellect as much as the heart. Through themes of time travel, cosmic forces, and cryptid mysteries, Strickland leads a journey into the "untamed wilds of the mind." The book is designed for multiple readings, featuring hidden messages and layers of meaning that reveal new perspectives with every encounter. In an increasingly chaotic world, these poems serve as a vital call to reflection and adventure.
He wants readers to walk away with a sense of wonder. He hopes these words ignite curiosity and inspire people to recognize the grand design in their own lives, to see that there is something magnificent beyond what is visible.
About the Author
Clayton Elgin Strickland is a seeker, adventurer, and dedicated public servant born and raised in Valdez, Alaska. His writing is deeply influenced by the rugged Alaskan landscape where the mountains meet the sea.
A committed figure in the Alaska labor movement, Strickland has spent decades as a Journeyman Operator for the Department of Transportation and is a proud member of Laborers' Local 71 and 341. His leadership extends to civic duty, having served on the Alaska Gasoline Port Authority Board of Directors and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1971. When not advocating for infrastructure and energy solutions, Clayton can be found gold mining, fishing, or exploring cosmic theories.
"Of Grand Design" is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-344-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/of-grand-design . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
