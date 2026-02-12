Cromwell, CT Author Publishes Literary Fiction Book
February 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"What Concerns Man?", a new book by Lufafa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Emerging author Lufafa announces the release of "What Concerns Man?", a literary adventure that evolved from twelve foundational poems into an expansive exploration of the human condition.
The work weaves together history and modern existence, using the "soul", defined by feeling, as the common thread through a vast cultural tapestry. By crossing borders between arts and worlds, Lufafa demonstrates that language is the essential vehicle for any true journey of discovery.
About the Author
Adopting a pen name inspired by Swaziland's only known gold-bearing mountain, Lufafa views the act of writing as a personal summit. A dedicated reader and lifelong learner, the author embraces the "comfort of not knowing," often beginning pieces without a destination to allow for organic, revelatory conclusions. For Lufafa, writing is not just a craft, but a continuous journey of exploration.
"What Concerns Man?" is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-432-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/what-concerns-man . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
