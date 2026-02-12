Jokari® Wows Retail Giants with Another "World's First" Best Selling Product!
February 12, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsGaining recognition on National Inventors Day from the WORLD'S LARGEST RETAILER the Cord Link™ is a MUST-HAVE offering a smart innovative solution to an everyday problem.
Jokari® Cord Link™ has officially earned Amazon's Product Choice status, marking a significant milestone for the innovative cord-connection solution and reinforcing its growing popularity among consumers nationwide.
Designed to prevent accidental cord disconnections, Cord Link™ offers a practical, frustration-free way to secure extension cords in homes, offices, workshops, and shared spaces. By helping keep power connections firmly in place, the product eliminates a common inconvenience with a simple yet effective design.
Since launching on Amazon, Cord Link™ has gained strong traction with shoppers seeking reliable, problem-solving household solutions. Its rise to Product Choice status reflects consistent sales performance, positive customer engagement, and increasing demand.
"This recognition underscores what happens when a product solves a real-world problem in a smart and straightforward way," said Kent Saller, President of Jokari. "Consumers are looking for practical solutions that make everyday life easier, and Cord Link™ delivers exactly that."
Cord Link™ is currently available for purchase on Amazon and on Jokari.com
About Jokari®
Jokari®, a 50+ year old company, is known for creating "world's first" and "best seller" product solutions.
Their innovative, problem-solving products are designed to simplify everyday tasks. With a commitment to functionality, quality, and smart design, Jokari continues to deliver practical solutions that consumers trust.
Contact Information
Lola M. Mattiello
Jokari
412-513-8871
