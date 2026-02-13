Memphis, TN Author Publishes Literary Fiction Novel
February 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Journey of Life", a new book by Jean Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A poignant new family saga set against the backdrop of the 1920s and 1930s, chronicling the lives of siblings Pete, Howard, and Ann Bradbury as they navigate the stifling demands of an unrelenting patriarch.
Caught between their father's callous authority and their mother's quiet devotion, the Bradbury children forge an unbreakable bond. As they transition into adulthood, the narrative follows their divergent paths toward independence: Pete seeks a fresh start in the golden promised land of California; Howard pursues a prestigious military career at West Point; and Ann remains home, battling her father's web of lies and control.
From the front lines of war to the struggles of the Great Depression, the story serves as a visceral exploration of how personal choices are shaped by family, circumstance, and the universal yearning for belonging. It is a powerful testament to the "Journey of Life", a reminder that while our paths are individual, our survival often rests in the hands of those we love.
This is a story about the complexities of survival in the midst of personal and social turmoil. It's about the lengths we go to for freedom and the ties that eventually pull us back home.
"The Journey of Life" is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-285-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-journey-of-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
