Angier, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Veterans Day", a new book by Emilia Parrish, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and veteran educator Emilia Parrish is proud to announce the release of her latest children's book, a vibrant and accessible guide designed to help young readers understand the significance of Veterans Day. Drawing on her international teaching experience, Parrish offers a global perspective on service that resonates with classrooms and families alike.
The book has already garnered praise from both the educational and veteran communities:
By combining engaging storytelling with an educational mission, Parrish aims to foster a lifelong respect for those who have served.
About the Author
Emilia Parrish is a passionate advocate for global education who has taught students in both the United States and Vietnam. Currently residing in North Carolina with her two children and her dog, Olive, she continues to create resources that make complex historical and social topics accessible to the next generation.
"Veterans Day" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-190-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/veterans-day . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
